Bottom of the table Cairns have dealt the New Zealand Breakers' playoff hopes a huge blow with a 106-98 overtime defeat at the Cairns Convention Centre.

The loss puts the Breakers' chances of making the finals in serious doubt and they will need everything to go right for them in the final four rounds of the season. They now sit in second to last with eight wins from 20 games, four victories behind fourth palced Brisbane.

It was Taipans first overtime win since December 2015 after five consecutive losses.

Melo Trimble continued to prove that he is one of the best players in the competition, posting a game-high 32 points for the Taipans to go along with five rebounds and five assists and he proved crucial in the big moments.

The Breakers had an opportunity to put Cairns away early in the first half, leading by as many as 12-points on the back of Finn Delany (15 points). Tai Wesley did all he could with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The big man battle of Shawn Long (20 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks) versus Nate Jawai (18 points, 7 rebounds) was a spectacle in itself.