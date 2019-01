Former Kiwis international Lewis Brown has announced his retirement from rugby league.

Brown wasn't offered a new contract by Manly for 2019, having joined them in 2016 after four years with the Penrith Panthers.

Before that, Brown started his career with four years with the Warriors at Mount Smart.

The 32-year-old's posted on Instagram that he's decided to walk away from his dream and retire, having achieved more than he says he set out to do.