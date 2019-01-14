A rugby league fan page on Facebook that threatened to release a new explicit video featuring Canterbury Bulldogs player Dylan Napa has come under fire.

Leaked vision appearing to be of the 26-year-old having sex with a woman emerged last week and quickly went viral.

At the weekend, the NRL Memes page on Facebook promised to share a second video of the star "doing a lot of weird shit, including giving himself a prostate exam".

The NRL Memes Facebook group threatened to release the second explicit video of Dylan Napa. Photo / Facebook

"10,000 likes on this post and 300,000 total page likes and we'll release Big Papa Napa part 2. Yes, we have a second video — Get tagging and liking!" the NRL Memes post reads.

It has sparked outrage among football fans online, with other groups calling for a boycott of the page.

Napa has approached police and engaged lawyers, with the sharing and publication of clips of that nature potentially in breach of so-called 'revenge porn' laws.

That second video, which has been viewed by news.com.au, begins by showing a fully clothed person shadow boxing before the camera pans to a near naked man, allegedly Napa, touching himself.

New South Wales Police confirmed Napa had approached them to seek advice but was yet to make a formal complaint.

Wide World of Sports reported today that the first clip was filmed by a former teammate during a trip by his previous club the Roosters to the United States after they won the 2013 Grand Final.

Another unnamed player, with whom Napa had a falling out, is the person responsible for leaking it, the website claims.

When contacted by news.com.au, the person who operates the NRL Memes group insisted it did not "release the video".

"I have nothing to comment about … do not try and defame me and learn how to word your questions better in the future," a fiery message from the administrator read.

"I'm just like any other source of media and I can report on anything that is brought to my attention, so don't accuse me of releasing the videos when I haven't."

The person brushed off reports of Napa engaging lawyers and said they had nothing to fear, before becoming angry about the attention their threat generated.

Dylan Napa has spoken to police but is yet to make a formal complaint, a NSW Police spokesperson told news.com.au. Photo / Getty Images

"Because if you were aware, you'd know police in Australia can't subpoena private information from Facebook because they don't respond to their requests. So for starters, they can't charge anyone with anything if they don't know who runs this 'page'.

"I think you should seek legal advice asking what could happen to my page or I before you come running your mouth trying to be a hero.

"Go find yourself a story angle elsewhere, I know how to generate publicity better than anyone you know, and I'll do your job better than you do it."

In the video that emerged last week, which went viral on social media, a man alleged to be Queensland Origin representative Napa is shown on a bed with the woman.



She is lying on her stomach with her head facing away from the camera.

He appears to be naked but some of the video is obscured by two laughing-face emojis.

At the start of the video, Napa looks at the camera. He leans in close to her face and appears to say: "Call me big Papi … call me Big Papa."

Napa has just begun a three-year contract at the Bulldogs, with the club releasing its second statement surrounding the issue in as many days.

"The club is aware of a further social media video that has emerged today that was taken several years ago," the statement read.

"The club can confirm that Dylan Napa has received legal representation and advice from senior legal council, as well as made contact with the NSW Police. The club is supportive of Dylan and is providing welfare support."