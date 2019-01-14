South Sydney NRL captain Greg Inglis has been placed on a good behaviour bond but avoided conviction after he was caught drink driving and speeding.

The Queensland State of Origin star had been named as captain of the Australian test side just hours before he was pulled over by police for driving 99km/h in an 80km/h zone before returning a mid-range drink driving result of 0.085 on his way home from a regional rugby league tournament in Lithgow last October.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to drink driving in November and explained he had got behind the wheel the day after a late night drinking session.

The incident cost Inglis the Kangaroos captaincy and he was suspended for two matches, which saw him miss Australia's two end of year tests against New Zealand and Tonga.

Inglis escaped further punishment today after Sydney magistrate Graeme Henson placed him on an18-month good behaviour bond.

The Sydney Morning Herald report Henson took into account the fact Inglis had served costly penalties in losing the Australian captaincy and also being suspended from both playing and driving, while also acknowledging his charity and community work, saying: "I can think of no more significant punishment than to be stripped of the captainship [of the Kangaroos]."

Inglis made a short statement as he was leaving Downing Centre Local Court, expressing his regret over his actions.

"Regardless of the outcome it was a very poor decision on my behalf for the incident that happened and I'm very sorry and very remorseful for what it's been today," said Inglis.

"I try to be a positive role model in the community and around the club and around Australia itself.

"So it's just getting back into training now and [being the best] positive role model that I can for the community."

Inglis' Rabbitohs side begin their NRL campaign with a round one clash against reigning premiers the Sydney Roosters at the Sydney Cricket Ground on March 15.