Less than a neck separated the first four runners home in an exciting finish to the three-year-old feature at Ellerslie yesterday, however the final result was ultimately decided in the Inquiry room.

Race favourite Prise De Fer was first past the post but appeared to shy at something on the inner of the track at the 50m mark which resulted in him moving sharply outwards where he connected with Rippa Eagle, who was challenging on his outer.

Rippa Eagle was shunted onto In A Twinkling and Tolemac who were both finishing hard out wide with all four horses going to the post locked in a desperate four-way finish.

The preliminary result had Prise De Fer beating Rippa Eagle, Tolemac and In A Twinkling but a protest from each of the three runners saw the Judicial Committee determine sufficient interference had occurred to warrant a change of placings.

After lengthy deliberations Rippa Eagle was awarded the victory ahead of Prise De Fer with Tolemac and In A Twinkling remaining in their original positions.

Trainer Tony Pike was pleased to get the final result with Rippa Eagle who is nominated for the Gr.1 Vodafone NZ Derby at Ellerslie in March.

- NZ Racing Desk