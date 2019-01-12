Laura Langman has been confirmed as Silver Ferns captain until the Netball World Cup.

Langman has been retained in the captaincy role through to the major event after stepping into the position late last year, and will be supported by former captain and returning defender Casey Kopua who has been named vice-captain for the Northern Quad Series only.

The Silver Ferns are currently in England for the start of the Northern Quad Series where they will play England, Australia and South Africa.

It is a big year for the national side as they continue preparations for the Netball World Cup in England in July.

Silver Ferns head coach Noeline Taurua said it was the current Silver Ferns team, ​Silver Ferns wider squad and management who used a voting system process to determine the selection of Silver Ferns captain and vice-captain.

"This process also identified other leaders within our mix that we need to take advantage of, and future proofing ourselves," Taurua said.

"Laura was a player that other team members certainly looked up to last year in terms of her passion and work ethic. She took the captaincy role in her stride and led from the front with her expectations and standards set on court."

Langman, who made her debut in 2005, stepped back in to the international game in 2018 where she made an immediate impact for the Silver Ferns through the midcourt.

Kopua is also making a return to the game having last played in the black dress in 2015 before taking time away to start a family.

Taurua said the defender would bring many qualities to the vice-captaincy role having been a Silver Fern for over a decade.

"She is excited to be back. Both Casey and Laura bring different attributes to the team, they complement each other and they both know what is required on the international stage, they are proven leaders and know how to get the best out of any team and most importantly themselves."

The Silver Ferns open their Netball Quad Series campaign against the England Roses in Liverpool at 7am on Monday morning.