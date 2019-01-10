NBA great Shaquille O'Neal has put his luxurious Florida mansion on the market with a lofty price tag of US$21.99 million ($32 million).

The palatial 12-bedroom home in Windermere, just outside of Orlando, epitomises the opulent lifestyle of American basketball stars.

The custom-built mansion boasts a grand view of Lake Butler, a garage big enough for a fleet of vehicles, and an almost 30 metre-long swimming pool.

But, fittingly, the lavish building's pièce de résistance is the indoor basketball court called the 'Shaq Centre', emblazoned with the Miami Heat logo, the franchise O'Neal won his third NBA title with in 2006.

The 46-year-old former MVP originally purchased the section the house stands on during his second professional season while playing with Orlando Magic back in 1993.

There are many other remarkable rooms and features throughout the home, including an Egyptian-style aquarium and a cigar lounge featuring a walk-in humidor.

A Superman theme runs throughout, with a plaque in the basketball arena commemorating the comic book and movie hero, and logos printed on both the huge main bed in the master bedroom and the carpet in the theatre room.

O'Neal enjoyed a superb NBA career playing with six different teams, most famously with the LA Lakers (1996-2004), where he won three titles and three NBA finals MVP awards.

He previously listed the house in March last year for US$28 million.