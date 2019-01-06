New Zealand racing has lost another quality performer from its staying ranks with the retirement of the Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman-trained Maygrove following an unplaced run in Saturday's Listed Gallagher Marton Cup (2200m).

Raced by Lib Petagna and Patrick O'Rourke, Maygrove won nine races in a 55-start career including the 2015 group two Wellington Cup (2400m), the 2016 group two Awapuni Gold Cup (2000m) and the 2017 group three Counties Cup (2100m).

Among a host of top performances, it is the Wellington Cup win that stands out most for Petagna's bloodstock manager, Bruce Perry.

"He has provided us with some wonderful memories, but I would rate his Wellington Cup victory at the top of that pile," Perry said.

"It is a terrific race to win, but for his co-owner Patrick O'Rourke it was very special as he grew up in Wellington and had attended the meeting over so many years with his family.

"To own the winner of that race made for a very special day."

While Perry is thankful for what Maygrove has achieved over his career he is disappointed that the retirement has been forced by the current handicapping model operated in New Zealand.

"He is as sound as a bell and I have no doubt he is fully capable of winning more races," he said.

"It is just a shame that horses like him are being forced out by the handicapping as he has continually had to carry topweight in his races.

"He has been a very good performer, but the system just doesn't seem to be able to cater for this type of horse as they get older as there is no weight-relief available for them.

"Our staying ranks are thin as it is."

Perry also advised that quality three-year-old filly Peaceful could be headed to Ellerslie for the Karaka Million 3YO Classic (1600m) on January 26 after pleasing connections despite finishing unplaced at Awapuni on Saturday.

- NZ Racing Desk