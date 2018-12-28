There's much more to the New Year's Day races. Here are four ways to keep the family entertained:

Check out the brand new stables and view a slice of history too

Make sure you visit Auckland Racing Club's brand new stabling complex, complete with the beautifully-restored facade of the world's first automatic tote machine. Photo / Auckland Racing Club

Back in 1913, the world's first automatic totalisator machine was operated at a race meeting – a meeting that was held at Auckland's Ellerslie Racecourse.

Designed by railway engineer Sir George Julius, the beautifully restored façade of what was the greatest single innovation which racing had known at that time now takes pride of place in Auckland Racing Club's brand new stabling complex.

Opened in October 2018, the new tie-up stalls provide the public closer access to the day's equine athletes than ever before.

Over the course of your day, make sure to go for a wander through this world-class development and say "good luck" to the horses who have travelled from far and wide to compete.

Within the day's racebook you'll find a map of the facility which outlines where the public areas are – plus a list of which horse is in each stall.

Keep an eye out too for the incredible tote 'centrepiece' which boasts of two clocks – one that tells the current time; the other that shows the time of the next race.

Listen (and watch) Auckland Racing Club's resident buglar play the 'Call To Post' (or the 'First Call') prior to the running of a race

Well-known trumpeter, John McGough, is Ellerslie's resident buglar and has become a popular fixture at summer race meetings, recognised for both his smart attire (including top hat) and talent on the trumpet.

An old tradition that, up until last year, had been lost at Ellerslie, the performance of this seven-or-so second call is to alert racegoers to the fact that horses are about to leave the Parade Ring and proceed through the Birdcage out onto the track.

Keep an eye out in the Birdcage about seven minutes prior to each race where you'll get to see this short and sharp performance in action.

Four-legged cutie Danny loves taking selfies and receiving pats on racedays at Ellerslie. Photo / Auckland Racing Club

Get up close to more horses

What makes a day at the races different to most other sporting events is the horses – and this summer, Auckland Racing Club is keen to let Aucklanders get up close to these magnificent animals.

As you enter the course, keep an eye out for crowd favourite 'Danny' and his fellow equine friends.

Situated on the main driveway for the first few hours of opening, this cute little pony makes himself available for both pats and selfies with racegoers.

He's usually joined by a friend (or two) – some of which were racehorses themselves up until recently – and he's one of the most photographed fixtures on course.

With its signature 'poked tongue' and shoulder scar, Ellerslie statue of the famous Bonecrusher is a fitting memorial to a racing legend. Photo / Auckland Racing Club

Pay tribute to a champion

If the thought of getting up close to real horse is a little too much to handle, then make sure you stop to take a look at the impressive statue of famous kiwi racehorse, Bonecrusher.

Widely regarded as one of the best racehorses ever to race in Australasia, the champion racehorse passed away in 2015, aged 32, and was buried at the site of his statue which is located just outside the Auckland Racing Club's administration office.

Unveiled over Auckland Cup Week earlier this year, the impressive bronze statue features the legend in action and includes his famous shoulder scar and unique protruding tongue.

A labour of time and love, artist Michelle Farrell initially made the statue out of clay before it was broken down into 26 pieces that were then cast in bronze at a foundry in Onehunga.

For further information about the New Year's Day Races, visit Ellerslie.co.nz