Budding karate star. International football prodigy and trailblazer. Environmentalist.

Footballer Anna Leat has already packed a lot into her 17 years, including starring for New Zealand when they won bronze at the Fifa Under-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay last month.

Goalkeeper Leat was an exceptional karate kid when her family lived in Arrowtown. But football took over and she has become a rising football force since the family - parents Jackie and Steven, plus brother Michael - moved to Auckland.

She first trained with the national team aged 13, and has a couple of senior caps to her credit already after a debut aged 15.

Advertisement

The 17-year-old has completed her final year at Rangitoto College and after leading New Zealand to its finest result on the world football stage, she checked out American universities to attend.

Leat will head to the United States around August after the Fifa Women's World Cup in France.

She chats to the Weekend Herald about why some women should play football with men, controversial coach Andreas Heraf, saving the planet, plus her "super competitive" and inspirational mum.

And the winner is?

I looked at schools in Florida, California and Washington DC ... I started looking quite late, especially for a goalkeeper. Teams either need one or they don't.

Anna Leat...goalie starred as New Zealand scored its best football result on the world stage. Photo / Getty Images

I really liked Georgetown in DC - they made the semifinals of the national division one tournament this year. The city was really cool, it reminded me of Auckland quite a bit. It is a political landscape there, which is something I'd be interested in getting in to.

The university is ranked close to the Ivy League - it would be amazing to get that sort of degree out of it. The next signing window is in a few months and hopefully I will get a full four-year scholarship.

Will it be tough to break into their line-up?

Their starting goalkeeper graduated last year but a quality school like that will have quality goalkeepers coming through. There will be competition for sure but I wouldn't want it any other way.

What is your academic aim?

I really want to get into environmental science and politics. You can keep (the study) pretty broad at first in America. I'm not sure what I will major in.

If you weren't such a dedicated sports person?

I'd be tying myself to trees. I'm really passionate about the environment, and want to get more involved in that alongside football.

The state of the planet is pretty scary but there is also a lot of opportunity for change. It could go seriously downhill from here, or we could bring it back. I'd like to be part of the positive turnaround.

What is your long-term football aim?

To play in the Olympics. I'd consider playing professionally if the opportunity came after school but my main aim is national team stuff.

Team mates mob Leat afer the Kiwi goalkeeper's surprise penalty shootout goal against Japan. Photo / Getty Images

How did the under-17 team rate in terms of skills and tactics in Uruguay?

At age group level, the big countries are not necessarily the strongest. You might just have a set of players come through who are really good ... our girls were really talented, our tactics worked well, and we competed with every team in every aspect and dominated some. But what pushed us over the edge was the attitude and determination, everyone on the pitch wanting to do it for each other, the support from the bench and the parents in the stands.

Goalkeepers almost play a different sport to their teammates...

Probably less so these days, with the amount goalkeepers use their feet.

First attacker, last defender ... that is a good way to put it. It's a unique position, which I guess drew me to it. You need really good foot skills these days, and you are involved in the build-up rather than just standing there.

Did you have a childhood hero?

Not football-related, but growing up, it was my mum. I've always been a mini-me, copying everything she does. And she's supported me in everything. She was really into netball (in Otago) when she was younger but got a big injury. She is really into her sport and super competitive.

When I did karate, she joined in and became a black belt. She overtook me and I thought, okay, I'd better move to football. Even if we're wrestling over the remote at home, she will never lose. She will beat my dad in an arm wrestle any day of the week. Seriously.

A jubilant Leat with parents Steven and Jackie at the World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand football has been through major controversy ... did you have much contact with departed coach Andreas Heraf?

I went on two tours with him, and had my first start under him. I guess it was a rough time for the team, but it has turned out for the better. It was all a bit over my head. Things were going on in the background.

Did you find Heraf difficult, and were you among the players to sign complaints against him?

I didn't have a lot to do with him. I was one of the younger players - it was something the older players felt obliged to do.

There are complaints that too many women's sports teams are coached by men...

I'm sure a lot of female players would appreciate more female coaches at times, but it comes down to whether you are a good coach at the end of the day.

Is there anything you would love to change in football?

I've been in boys' teams for five years now and I'd like to see it become more common for girls to play in top leagues labelled for boys. It would do wonders for the women's game overall - you want women to be in the best environments, to improve the most.

I was in the East Coast Bays premier reserves this year, the starting goalkeeper for most of the year.

Sometimes people are like, 'Why is there a chick there?' and there have been parents who thought it was against the rules.

But once you have played, once you have shown you can hold your own, you get a bit of respect.

I really think that if they are good enough, girls should play in the best team available. I hope others see what I've done with my club and realise it is an option.

A flying Leat against France in the under-17 World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

Are you superstitious?

I used to be really bad - I had to have my water bottle positioned a perfect distance to the right side of the goal. But I had to kick that because you can't put your water bottle there at higher levels. One thing I still do is re-tie my laces in the tunnel. It's a mental thing - it feels like I will kick better when they are not too loose or not too tight.

What do you think of the media coverage for women's sport?

It is definitely improving in places where it matters. We've just got to ignore any sort of resistance to it, which doesn't belong in a modern world. Coverage of the under-17s was really positive. The Football Ferns rank so much higher than the men but funding and coverage still don't reflect that.

What are your big goals for 2019?

To go to the World Cup and, fingers crossed, get to play ... and for the team to do as best they can. I hope they get out of the group and pull off something like the under-17s managed. After that, go to the US and settle into university life.