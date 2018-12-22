Through his young NBA career, Steven Adams has never been one to openly seek the various accolades sought after by players.

A trip to the NBA All-Star game is no different.

Adams has pushed on from his breakout year last season through the Oklahoma City Thunder's first 30 games of the 2018-19 campaign.

Averaging around 16 points and 10 rebounds per game, both career highs, the 25-year-old has found himself in the conversation for selection to the All-Star game.

However, he showed just how much he's invested in that accolade in a media session this morning. When asked what selection to the NBA All-Star game would mean to him, Adams took a long pause before saying: "I don't care, mate."

Steven Adams on potentially making the All-Star Team ... pic.twitter.com/9l2go6fAmx — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) December 22, 2018

Because selection to the All-Star teams is divided into two categories - guards and frontcourt players - Adams finds himself competing against league superstars such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic and teammate Paul George for a spot in the side.

As good as Adams has been playing this season, selection won't come easy. Unlikely to get the nod as a starter, with five players chosen from each conference by a combination of fans, media and player votes, Adams' best chance is to earn a reserve spot, which is voted on by NBA coaches.

Adams' continued improvement this season has been an important part of the Thunder's impressive 20-10 start to the year, which sees them sitting second in the Western Conference.