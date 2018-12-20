Young Black Ferns prop Aotearoa "Katie" Mata'u has made a huge splash in Portugal rugby of all places.

A YouTube video has highlighted Matau's's amazing power, as five defenders are swatted aside during a try-scoring run by the giant prop.

Counties-Manukau's Mata'u and fellow forward Harono Iringa have been playing for Sporting, who beat a Spanish club in the final of the Iberian Cup in Lisbon.

There are Irish players who would sympathise — Mata'u did something similar in a test in Dublin two years ago.

Advertisement

A headline at the time reckoned "19-year-old Kiwi bounces half the Ireland women's team on ...rampage".