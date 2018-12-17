In the spirit of the silly season, the Canberra Raiders have released a hilarious Christmas video which has since gone viral on social media.

The video features players, coaches, and club staff lip singing to Mariah Carey's iconic 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'.

Even captain Jarrod Croker, coach Ricky Stuart and chief executive Don Furner, feature in the comical video, which has since been viewed more than 27,000 times on Twitter.

The gauntlet has well and truly been thrown down.

Well done @RaidersCanberra 🤗.. okay @nthqldcowboys the stakes have been raised.. where’s yours? — Zane Bojack (@zanofc) December 17, 2018