Addington boss Peter Jensen is set to take over New Zealand harness racing's most powerful role.

Jensen has been appointed chief executive of Harness Racing New Zealand after Edward Rennell stood down from the job after 21 years.

Rennell leaves HRNZ this week.

No starting date has been set for Jensen who will be a popular appointment after success at Addington.

Jensen said he was looking forward to leading the HRNZ team and working with the board to deliver change.

"HRNZ faces a number of challenges but also some exciting opportunities," he said.

"It is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead the business and I am looking forward to bringing to this role my skills, experience and passion for the sport to make a real difference for industry stakeholders."