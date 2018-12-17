The man allegedly out with NRL star Jack de Belin on the night the NSW State of Origin representative is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman has now also been charged.

Callan Sinclair was arrested by Wollongong Police District officers on Monday morning and taken to Wollongong Police Station for questioning.

Just a few hours later he was charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault in company and granted conditional bail to appear in Wollongong Court on February 12.

Sinclair, 21, is alleged to have been with de Belin and a 19-year-old woman in Wollongong before the trio returned to a private apartment in a taxi after they attended a Christmas pub crawl last Sunday.

According to reports, the woman has told police she went with the two men on the understanding they were going to visit another night spot.

It is at the private residence where the sexual assault is alleged to have occurred.

De Belin was last week excused from the NSW Blues Emerging Origin camp in Sydney as he prepares to face the charges against him.

The 27-year-old has been granted conditional bailed after being charged with the aggravated sexual assault in company of a 19-year-old as a result of an alleged incident in a Wollongong apartment just over a week ago.

According to Nine News, the woman said she got into a cab with de Belin and Sinclair thinking they were going to another venue.

Dragons star Jack de Belin has denied allegations of sexual assault. Photo / Getty

The two men told her they needed a change of clothing when they stopped at an apartment block.

She claims to have followed them inside as she needed to use the toilet.

According to the report, the teenager claimed both men were naked when she came out of the bathroom. That's when they are alleged to have raped her.

De Belin has denied the allegations and will appear in Wollongong Local Court on February 12. His long-term partner Alyce Taylor, who is 20 weeks pregnant with their first child, has since deleted her social media accounts.

De Belin was due to be part of the Blues team debrief and bonding session under the watchful eye of coach Brad Fittler on Friday however was given permission to sit it out.

The Dragons last week released a club statement to confirm they are treating the allegations seriously.

"The club is taking the matter very seriously and have been working with Jack and all relevant authorities, including the police and the NRL integrity unit, since this time," a Dragons statement claimed.

