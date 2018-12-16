If you ever attend a Chicago Blackhawks game, don't mess with the mascot.

US police were called to the United Center during the Blackhawks' 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets on Friday night after the national hockey team's mascot 'Tommy the Hawk' was involved in a bizarre fight with a fan.

A video of the incident, which has since been viewed more than 288,000 times on Twitter, shows a young man attempting to attack Tommy before being body slammed and punched by the mascot while other fans watch nearby.

But as expected, Twitter users just couldn't help but see the funny side of the scuffle.

"Highlight of the hawks season," one user wrote, while another posted: "This is better than some UFC fights".

The Chicago Blackhawks, who have since launched an investigation into the incident, released a statement after the video went viral on the weekend.

"We are gathering the facts and will have no further comment at this time, pending our investigation," the Blackhawks said in a statement published by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Police confirmed that no one was in custody and that the man who attacked the mascot was between the ages of 18 and 20, about 165cm and 72kg.