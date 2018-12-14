One of the budding stars of the New Zealand riding ranks took the honours at Ellerslie's Barfoot & Thompson Jockeys' World Cup on Thursday night in front of a bumper twilight crowd at Auckland's premier course.

Nineteen-year-old apprentice Ryan Elliot rode a treble of winners from just five rides, upstaging some of the international stars which included Sydney hoop Tommy Berry and South Australian champion rider Jamie Kah.

Elliot struck early, partnering Chief Sequoyah to victory for Stephen Marsh in the opener, before producing a gem of a ride to score on the Nigel Tiley-trained Standing Ovation in race two.

Without a ride in the third event, Elliot notched his third winner in race four with a well-timed ride on $20-chance Spancilhill for Mark Forbes.

