Kiwis and Warriors league legend Manu Vatuvei says he had no idea he would be appearing in a gang video.

The video, shot by Outsiders Films and published on YouTube on December 7, promotes the Head Hunters' Memorial and Whanau day and claims, falsely, to have support from New Zealand on Air.

It is titled Family Is Everything - Head Hunters memorial and Whanau Day, and is the second part of a two-video series inside what is described as "New Zealand's most infamous motorcycle club".

It features an NZ on Air logo but the organisation told the Herald they haven't provided any funding for the Head Hunters video and say they've been misappropriated.

Manu Vatuvei says he unknowingly appeared in a Head Hunters video. Photo / Outsiders Films

"The video is not funded by NZ on Air," a spokesperson said. "Our logo has been misappropriated by the creator of this video and we will be asking YouTube to take it down."

Vatuvei, in Christchurch preparing for a professional boxing bout against Dave Letele on Saturday, told the Herald he attended the day as a favour for friends.

"I was just there for a family day for a few friends who asked me if I could come and support it and join in with the kids," he said.

"I'll always do anything for the kids – that's why I went along."

Asked if he had friends in the Head Hunters, Vatuvei said: "I've got heaps of friends everywhere – there are some in gangs and there are some who aren't in gangs."

Manu Vatuvei returns to the boxing ring this weekend to face David Letele in Christchurch. Photo / Photosport

The video, which features the music of General Fiyah and Three Houses Down, starts with Head Hunters members and family being welcomed onto the Marae before digging into a buffet of food.

An organised game of rugby league was held with onlookers cheering on members from both sides.

Vatuvei, 32, back in New Zealand after a stint with the Salford club in the north of England, will appear on the undercard to Joseph Parker's fight against Alexander Flores at Horncastle Arena on Saturday.

His fight against Letele, also known as the Brown Buttabean, is the second of his career but his first professional bout.

If it goes well he will pursue a career in his new sport.