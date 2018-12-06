Former Warriors star Shaun Johnson has today made his first appearance at Cronulla Sharks training following his bitter exit from the Auckland-based NRL club.

The 28-year-old Kiwi international last week signed with the Sharks on a three-year deal

after being granted a release from the final year of his contract with the Warriors.

Johnson joined his new teammates and Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan at their training session at Southern Cross Group Stadium this morning.

Look who stopped by training today to meet the boys#UpUpCronulla pic.twitter.com/CM7pTKOo1n — Cronulla Sharks FC (@Cronulla_Sharks) December 5, 2018

The 162-game veteran is due to speak to Sydney media at 1pm (NZT) for the first time since joining Cronulla, and is expected to share his thoughts on his change of clubs and the messy events that led to him parting ways with the Warriors.

Advertisement

Johnson's legion of supporters can expect to get their first glimpse of him in Sharks colours during their preseason trials against Manly in Sydney on February 23, and Newcastle at Maitland on March 2.

The Sharks then open their 2019 NRL campaign with a Friday night away clash against the Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium on March 15.

- More to come.