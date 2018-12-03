Wallabies star David Pocock finally said 'I do' on Sunday after seven years in the making.

But after famously pledging in 2011 not to marry his partner Emma Palandri until same-sex marriage was legalised in Australia, the wedding left a little to be desired.

There was no dress, no suit, no flowers, or even any family and friends to celebrate with.

Instead, the pair were married next to a large tree in what appears to be a public park in Australia.

Despite the unconventional and unusual wedding photos, fans were pleased for the 55-test veteran, many expressing their thanks for keeping to his pledge and his ongoing support of the LGBTQ community.

Pocock backed the same-sex marriage postal vote to win last year after he first threw his support behind the "Yes" campaign in response to his Wallabies teammate Israel Folau's tweets against marriage equality.

Last year, Pocock spoke about his support of same-sex marriage and said sport had a crucial role to play in social change.

"Sport is at its best when it's challenging society to become more inclusive. It plays such a central role in many people's lives and can help play a big role in moving society forward," Pocock said.

"It is great to see that the majority of Australians, particularly fans of rugby, believe it was the right thing for sports bodies like the ARU to publicly support marriage equality."

Pocock was part of the Wallabies' 2011 Rugby World Cup side and became the 79th Wallaby to captain his country when selected to lead the side in the one-off test against Scotland, the three-test home series against Wales, and the Rugby Championship.