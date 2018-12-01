New Sharks signing Shaun Johnson "didn't appreciate" getting ambushed at the airport by a journalist on his return to Auckland after signing a three year deal with Cronulla.

The Sharks announced the signing yesterday afternoon, just three days after Johnson was granted a release by the Warriors.

Johnson wasn't in the mood to talk as the Newshub reporter asked questions while he walked into the arrival halls at Auckland airport.

In the encounter - which mostly consisted of one word answers - Johnson told the Newshub reporter that he was excited about this new step in his career and that playing against the Warriors next season would be "weird".

Johnson later took to social media to express his frustrations at getting asked questions by the reporter.

"Walked through the airport doors into a young journo trying to do his thing," Johnson wrote in an Instagram story.

"Didn't appreciate it, interested to see what comes out overnight.

"Kid went fishing… Caught jaaack [sic]."

Johnson leaves the Warriors as its all-time leading point scorer with 915 points over his 162 games with the club.