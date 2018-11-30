The TAB run you through their guide to week 13 of the NFL.

Best Bet:

Tom Brady and the Patriots thrive in December, going 64-13 in the month since 2000. No one has more wins in December than Brady and this home matchup against the Vikings looks like a good opportunity to add to that.

New England cover the spread at 60.8 per cent when favoured by four or more points at home, covering nine of their last 10 in that situation. They have covered 19 of 26 after covering the spread in their previous matchup, 11 of 14 after conceding 15 or fewer points and 17 of 24 against teams with a winning record.

Minnesota has covered just two of nine off a win and just one of seven against teams with a winning record.

Next Best: Under 54.5 Total Points (Detroit Lions v Los Angeles Rams)

Betting the under in games involving the Los Angeles Rams has been a scary prospect so far this season, with their high powered offense terrorising defences across the league.

However, a closer look at the statistics indicates that's the side you want to be on in this situation. The under hits at 66 per cent over the last decade with a home underdog of 10 or more points.

That increases to 75 per cent in the second half of the season. The under has hit in four of the last five Lions games overall and four of the last five at home. The under has hit in nine of 12 Rams road games against teams with a losing road record.

Best Value: Los Angeles Chargers 13 & Under (v Pittsburgh)

Often the forgotten man when discussing NFL star quarterbacks, Philip Rivers has quietly been putting together an MVP-calibre season.

Through 11 games, Rivers has completed 69.5 per cent of his passes for 3,119 yards and 26 touchdowns against just six interceptions.

The Chargers bounced back from a tight loss to the Broncos, with a big home win against the Cardinals and have won seven of their last eight. They're definitely capable of pulling off the upset at a nice price here.