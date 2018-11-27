After eight seasons, 162 games, 63 tries and 915 points, Shaun Johnson is leaving the New Zealand Warriors.

The club's CEO Cameron George announced today that Johnson has been released by the Warriors with a year left in his current contract. It means the Kiwis international, who helped lead the Warriors to the 2011 grand final, is free to sign with another club for the 2019 season.

"Everything we do is about the club being first and what's best for our future, our development and ultimately our results," George said in a statement.

"While it's disappointing it has come to this, we must acknowledge the contribution Shaun has made to the Vodafone Warriors. We're proud of what he has achieved at the club and wish him all the best for the future."

Advertisement

There was mixed reaction from fans to the announcement on the Herald live blog with anger around how the release was handled by the club.

Shaun Johnson reacts after kicking a winning drop goal to beat the Raiders. Photo / Getty

"I have been with this club since 1995 and have done the rollercoaster ride but I have never been more disgusted or disappointed in my club," Lorraine wrote.

"The handling of his release from day one from the club makes me believe the new owners and the new CEO are a disgrace! Whether Shaun was wanted or not is not the point after eight years of his blood sweat and tears for this club he deserved better than the disgraceful farewell this new management have given him!"

"The statement from the Warriors is completely disgusting. He has bled Warriors colours from day one. The way the club has treated him is the reason he does not want to be there, so they need to own that, not say that he will compromise the culture of the club," Kendal wrote.

"The Warriors management are cowards. Go well Shaun, win that premiership with a club that values and appreciates you. Hopefully the fans of the Johnson will get the chance to say goodbye. Disgusting that the Warriors didn't at least give him that," Kendal added.

"Disgraceful from the club that they have created this debacle. Even worse that they have attempted to blame Shaun for their mess. That statement was a disgrace. I've been supporting this club since the day their existence was announced. Through thick and thin, the good times and rough times. But I honestly don't think I can keep doing it after this," Shaneoh added.

"What a debacle, let [Mason] Lino go because they couldn't guarantee him first team football and now Johnson's been released, what a joke this club is," Kevin Jones added.

"Johnson was my idol. Best thing that ever happened to this club. I will support you wherever you go my bro," said Vince Tulai.

Cameron George, CEO of the Warriors, announced the club's decision to release Shaun Johnson. Photo / Photosport

There were a number of fans please to see Johnson go.

"Whether or not you agree with the decision Shaun hasn't shown himself to be an elite player with his comments to the media, social and otherwise. He has polarized fans - some of us still remember his comments after the Kiwis loss at the world cup last year blaming the fans," Lucyloo wrote.

"Good on the Warriors for making the right call and it would have been a tough call for the club to make. Johnson has not been the same since his knee & ankle injury back in 2015. All the best SJ," commented Warriors -Taranaki.

"Fantastic news - finally commonsense prevails - Compare a similar salary to that of Thurston. Would we hold down our positions in our respective companies if we performed that bad week in and week out!," Paul Ross said.

It's unclear where Johnson might land but Cronulla are believed to be the early front-runners among a group of at least four clubs willing to bid for his services. The Sharks face possible salary cap dramas but could have room for the Kiwis halfback with the departure of Valentine Homes to try his luck in the NFL.

St George Illawarra have also emerged as a potential destination with news overnight out of Sydney that star playmaker Gareth Widdop has sought a release from the last three years of his contract to return home to England.

League great Johnathan Thurston told Radio Sport Breakfast last week that a club like the Roosters would be an ideal spot for Johnson to land.