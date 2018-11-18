Jamaica's Reggae Warriors have made history, qualifying for the Rugby League World Cup.

Defeating the United States 16-10 in the final of the Americas Championship in Jacksonville, the Jamaican side became the 11th nation to claim a spot in the 2021 World Cup - among the likes of the Kiwis, Australia, and England.

The match mirrored Jamaica's first ever international test which was also against the USA in 2009 - just five years after rugby league in Jamaica started.

World History! We are goin' to the Rugby League World Cup Reggae Warriors win 16 - 10 against the USA! Thanks for all...

Posted by Jamaica Rugby League Association on Saturday, 17 November 2018

Jamaica were fast off the blocks in the first half of the clash with two penalty goals and two tries to put them well ahead of the USA Hawkes by 16 points.

The Hawkes didn't go down without a fight, however, after two quick tries just before halftime put a win for Jamaica in doubt.

The Reggae Warriors were suddenly forced into defence-mode as they desperately held tight onto their six-point buffer throughout the scoreless second half.

Quick to celebrate the historic achievement, Jamaica shared a Facebook post which read: 'World History! We are goin' to the World Cup.'

The USA Hawkes will have a shot at claiming a spot in the World Cup in a repechage competition next year.

