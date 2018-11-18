"Rugby history in Dublin, but not just rugby history, sporting history.

The very first time 113 years that the Irish have beaten the All Blacks at home.

The unthinkable has happened. Hell frozen over. Porcelain creatures taking flight.

Ireland producing just a brilliant performance, an All Blacks like performance to shut out the back-to-back world champs."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Watch the rest of the latest edition of Martin Devlin's We Need to Talk above.

Read more:
Unbreakable Irish claim world supremacy, what now for the All Blacks?
Steve Hansen: 'Dumb penalties...we'll give ourselves an uppercut'
Listen: Kiwi commentator loses it - World reacts to ABs' loss
Liam Napier: How Ireland exposed All Blacks flaws
The All Blacks post-mortem - what's happened to Kieran Read?

Related articles:

SPORT | Rugby

Steve Hansen: 'Dumb penalties...we'll give ourselves an uppercut'

18 Nov, 2018 11:11am
5 minutes to read
SPORT | Rugby

Listen: NZ commentator loses it - World reacts to ABs' loss

18 Nov, 2018 10:02am
5 minutes to read
SPORT

Unbreakable Irish claim world supremacy, what now for NZ?

18 Nov, 2018 9:30am
4 minutes to read
SPORT | Rugby

Liam Napier: How Ireland exposed All Blacks flaws

18 Nov, 2018 10:00am
5 minutes to read