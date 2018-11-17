Beautiful, bruising, brutal. World rugby writers have heaped praise on the unbreakable Ireland rugby team after they beat the All Blacks 16-9 in Dublin - the first time they've ever beaten the world champions a home.

The match, between the globe's top two ranked teams, laid a major marker for the Rugby World Cup next year.

Here's how the world media reacted to Ireland's historic win, including Radio Sport/Newstalk ZB's Nigel Yalden's amazing call in the countdown to the final whistle.

Media

Kiwi commentator loses it in final moments of test

The Guardian - Jacob Stockdale scores only try as Ireland earn historic win over All Blacks

Robert Kitson writes:

"Brutal does not even begin to describe the contest but, for Ireland, the outcome was as beautiful as any in their rugby history. For the first time they have beaten the All Blacks on Irish soil and not a single Kiwi can say it was undeserved. If New Zealand are still officially the world's best team, it did not particularly feel that way at the final whistle.

It made for a legendary Dublin night. New Zealand may have escaped against England at Twickenham but not this time; the world champions were hassled and harried to distraction by a home team as composed and clinical as they were physical and powerful. A solitary 48th-minute try scored by Jacob Stockdale did not entirely reflect Ireland's all-round dominance.

At times it felt like one of those old-school heavyweight bouts: Ali v Foreman, the whole world watching. The body shots were shuddering, the commitment absolute on both sides from first to last. Ireland, smart as well as accurate; New Zealand doggedly staying in the fight right to the end."

Independent.ie - Inspirational Ireland secure a first-ever win over the All Blacks on home soil in a thriller at the Aviva

Ruaidhri O'Connor writes:

"All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said that the winner of this game could justifiably claim to the world's best team and, while they remain No 2 on the rankings, Joe Schmidt's Ireland are top of the world.

The Six Nations champions made a major World Cup statement with their second win over the All Blacks in two years and for the first time in Dublin thanks to Jacob Stockdale's superb second-half try and a supreme defensive effort that kept the visitors tryless for 80 minutes.

At the end of a bruising Test match, the Aviva Stadium rose to salute a supreme effort that saw Peter O'Mahony (twice), Kieran Marmion and Josh van der Flier make sensational defensive plays during the expected final quarter onslaught."

The Telegraph - Ireland overcome the All Blacks with epic defensive display and superb Jacob Stockdale try

Charlie Morgan writes:

"Jacob Stockdale's 12th try in 14 Tests put Ireland on top of the world in everything but the rankings as Joe Schmidt's men defeated New Zealand 16-9 in Dublin.

Ulster powerhouse Stockdale's stunningly-crafted score helped Ireland register just their second win over New Zealand, backing up the 40-29 triumph from 2016 in Chicago.

New Zealand will retain their world number one status despite losing to second-ranked Ireland - but All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen insisted before this clash that the winner would swipe the global bragging rights.

By that logic, Ireland have earned the right to call themselves the world's best."

Daily Mail - Wing Jacob Stockdale scores the only try of the game as hosts produce monumental display to secure an historic first ever home win

Will Kelleher writes:

"For the night Ireland are the best in the world. This epic victory in front of a baying mob is one of their greatest - and breathes new life into rugby itself.

Jacob Stockdale, the 22 year old Ulsterman, crowned the Irish as the kings in the north with a try for the ages.

His solo score sealed the most stupendous of victories in the most amazing of Test matches.

These All Black gods look mortal - shot down from cloud nine by the mighty green slings and arrows. The back-to-back world champions didn't even score a try.

The rugby world has shifted on its axis."

The Irish Times - Relentless Ireland crack the All Blacks on historic night

"One to tell the grandchildren about, and even better than Chicago, because this inspired Irish victory was carved from a wild match of savage-like intensity in front of a wild crowd who all jumped aboard for the ride.

From first minute to last, you couldn't take your eyes off it. And from first to last Ireland went mano a mano and toe to toe with the back to back world champions. There was only one try, and amazingly, Ireland scored it, thereby keeping the All Blacks' famed running game tryless.

So hats off to Andy Farrell and the 23 players who carried out such a monumentally, unflinching accurate defensive effort, pushing up hard, making their tackles, applying pressure on the breakdown – nobody more than Peter O'Mahony, who was immense for his hour on the pitch."

Social media

Monumental win that.



At no point did NZ look like winning.



That's quite something — thedeadballarea (@thedeadballarea) November 17, 2018

Is it too early for an Irish Coffee?! #IREvNZL — Lainey (@NZLainey) November 17, 2018

This is what the ⁦@AllBlacks⁩ were up against all night #IREvNZL pic.twitter.com/PU8uMUV5Ds — Shayne Currie (@ShayneCurrieNZH) November 17, 2018

Grand Slam

Champions Cup

Pro14

Series win in Australia

First ever win over New Zealand at Aviva Stadium



2018, greatest year in Irish rugby history — Sinéad Kissane (@sineadkissane) November 17, 2018

Deserved win, but that was some second-half onslaught. What a defensive effort from an Ireland team who will feel they could have played even better



The World Cup can't come quickly enough for them — Rúaidhrí O'Connor (@RuaidhriOC) November 17, 2018

Fans

Congratulations @IrishRugby on the win! Amazing to experience the heart in the fans celebrating in full voice. #IREvNZL @AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/OtRCqanLg3 — Julia Bone (@JuliaBone) November 17, 2018