New Zealand Rugby have confirmed they're in talks for the All Blacks to face the Kangaroos in an historical cross-code clash after reports first emerged in November 2017.

This piece first appeared in November 10, 2017, when Cameron McMillan broke down the hypothetical encounter.

If the game was played in 2019, as the report from the Daily Telegraph suggested, then the answer is easy - the All Blacks. Because the chances of Cam Smith, Cooper Cronk, Billy Slater, Paul

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: