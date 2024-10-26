Minister of Economic Development Melissa Lee told the Herald in a statement: “It’s great to have the Natural Selection Tour come to New Zealand – as an event that’s centred around the beauty of nature, it’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the beautiful Queenstown and central Otago regions to the world.

“Importantly, it’s set to bring a significant boost to the local and national economy, with the event expected to return more than $1 million for New Zealand – at least double the Government’s investment in the event. I’ve always been clear that Government investments in major events should generate significant benefits for New Zealand, including clear value for money and economic benefits.

“As well as the expected economic benefits, this is an amazing way to promote New Zealand tourism, our gorgeous natural beauty, and our world-class cycling infrastructure to the world.”

Formerly known as Proving Grounds, the competition is now part of the Natural Selection Tour, which is expanding from its snowboarding roots to include mountain biking, surfing, and skiing.

Kiwi freeride mountain bike athlete Robin Goomes, who won Red Bull Rampage earlier this month, is thrilled the new-look competition will be hosted in New Zealand.

“It’s so great that they’re bringing Natural Selection Bike to New Zealand,” said Goomes.

“There is such a sick mountain bike scene here and everyone’s going to be fizzed to get amongst it. There are already so many talented young riders in New Zealand and I think having this on their doorstep is just going to push them to the next level.”

Robin Goomes drinks champagne from a shoe after winning Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah, this month. Photo / Alex Goodlett, the New York Times

The Otago event will also feature a “Dream Ticket” qualifier at the Dream Track in central Queenstown on February 8 and 9, giving local talent the opportunity to compete for four spots at the main event.

Event director Sophie Luther said the competition will provide an opportunity for homegrown riders to shine in front of a global audience.

“We’re thrilled to give New Zealand-based riders the chance to compete at home against the world’s best.

“We have such a talented mountain bike community in New Zealand and such passionate and inspiring riders, we can’t wait to showcase them to the world. NST Bike will also bring their heroes to Queenstown and give everyone a chance to see the best riders in the world, right here in our beautiful backyard.”

A key feature of Natural Selection Bike is its pioneering approach to sustainability, with the competition to be New Zealand’s leading ultra low emission sporting event.

Natural Selection Bike is coming to Queenstown in February 2025. Photo / Spoke Magazine

The event will be powered by a battery storage unit charged at a local hydroelectric facility, and will produce zero landfill waste, with all waste either recycled or composted.

Commercial director Ed Leigh said: “Everything we do, from the energy we use to power the event to our commitments to regenerative planting or our waste management practices and transport solutions, reflects our commitment to sustainability. We are extremely proud to show that New Zealand can lead the way in responsible event planning.

“Our goal isn’t just to host an amazing competition, but to set a global benchmark for low-impact events. We’ve worked closely with Queenstown’s Zero 2030 pledge and are proud to be aligned with the Tiaki Promise, ensuring that we protect and regenerate this stunning landscape.”

Tickets go on sale for Natural Selection Bike Aotearoa next month and the competition will broadcast live on Red Bull TV.

Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She’s a football commentator and co-host of the Football Fever podcast and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a full-time journalist.