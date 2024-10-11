It was the first time in its 23-year-history the Red Bull Rampage hosted a women’s roster of eight athletes, which included another Kiwi wāhine in 26-year-old Vinny Armstrong, placing sixth with 65 points.

The iconic mountain biking event asks athletes to descend mountainsides and ridges while impressing a judging panel by executing tricks and carving a line down the mountain. Goomes told the Herald her involvement in the event provided an opportunity to challenge a stigma.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Goomes. “If you’re not given the opportunity, then no one else can see it, and therefore it’s not like no one’s really taking steps towards getting somewhere that’s not achievable. But now that [women] are going to go there and do it...it’s achievable and it’s possible.”

Robin Goomes, among the first women to compete at Red Bull Rampage. Photo / Mark von Roy

Goomes said being dig fit and efficient was required to stand out at the event, as during the eight-day build-in she and her team had to dig the path she rode down.

“To me, it’s the pinnacle of free-ride mountain biking. It’s a natural big mountain, gnarly terrain [and] the goal is you go out there and you scope your own line. You have to build it yourself and then you’ve just gotta find your way down.”

Goomes revealed she had never competed at an event of this scale.

“I’ve done jumps and fixed things up that are already existing but are just trail maintenance. But this is the first time that I’ll build from a completely blank canvas.”

Goomes was first discovered at the 2021 Future Ground event by Mons Royale, where her talent quickly caught the attention of the mountain biking community. Since then, she has been a rising star on the Crankworx circuit, amassing several wins.

She admitted to feeling scared before the Rampage event, acknowledging her nerves were something she would always wrestle with. After all, there’s no easy way to hurl yourself and your bike down natural mountains, but it’s the fear that drives her to excel in the sport.

“It’s a crazy misconception where people believe extreme sports athletes don’t feel fear, but we do feel fear. You have to learn to use it as a tool to get what you want done. You just have to stare into it, but it’s definitely there [and] I’m always terrified.”

Goomes said she coped with it by reminding herself of her why.

“Otherwise, you’d just be scared and wouldn’t do it. Normally having a reason for doing something is enough to overcome it. You just try to switch that part of your brain off and focus on what you know you can do.

“If you overcome something you’re scared of, it’s really rewarding.”

Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She’s a football commentator and co-host of the Football Fever podcast and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a fulltime journalist.