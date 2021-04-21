Website of the Year

Sport|Rugby

New Zealand Rugby board set for shake-up as All Blacks great Sir Michael Jones opts not to stand for re-election

3 minutes to read
The planned Super Rugby revamp was announced to be a significant step forward for Pacific Island rugby. Video / NZ Herald

Gregor Paul
By:

Sports writer

EXCLUSIVE

New Zealand Rugby's board will undergo significant change next week as Sir Michael Jones has opted not to stand for re-election.

Brent Impey, having announced earlier this year that he is stepping down as

