Gregor Paul: Losing TJ Perenara would be NZ Rugby's greatest recruitment failure since Charles Piutau

5 minutes to read
TJ Perenara looks on during a New Zealand All Blacks captain's run at Sky Stadium on October 10, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images.

Gregor Paul
Sports writer

OPINION:

What should and most likely will still be a regulation re-signing of TJ Perenara, is seemingly playing out as if it is quite the storm in the teacup.

The waves started to lap the

