Racing Minister Winston Peters has moved to secure the long-term sustainability of the New Zealand racing industry by introducing legislation to stop the leakage of money to offshore gambling operators.
The legislation would amend the Racing Industry Act 2020 and would extend TAB New Zealand’s current land-based monopoly for sports and racing betting to online. The Racing Industry Act established TAB New Zealand for the purposes of funding the racing industry. It provides 90% of the racing industry’s revenue, which generates billions of dollars for the New Zealand economy and employs over 13,500 people.
“This legislation will enhance the long-term sustainability of New Zealand’s racing industry by making TAB NZ New Zealand’s sole provider for sports and race betting both on land and online,” says Peters.
“Growing competition from offshore online betting operators poses a significant threat to the TAB NZ model.