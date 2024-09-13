Advertisement
New Zealand dragon boat teams win seven golds at Club Crew World Championships

Tauranga's Boobops Dragon Boat team won a silver medal at the world championships in Ravenna, Italy.

Tauranga's Boobops Dragon Boat team won a silver medal at the world championships in Ravenna, Italy.

New Zealand dragon boat teams are returning from the Club Crew World Championships in Italy with seven gold and three silver medals.

Seven dragon boat clubs, with athletes ranging in age from 13 to over 70 from across New Zealand, travelled to Ravenna to race in categories that included mixed, open, women’s and breast cancer survivor divisions.

Auckland Dragon Boat Association chairwoman Holly Claeys said the medal haul was “magnificent”.

“They have shown the world what New Zealand dragon boaters can do, bringing home an incredible medal count.”

Waikato’s Wairau 100 Waters Paddling Club won four golds and three silvers, Boobops from the Bay of Plenty came home with a silver and CanSurvive won three golds. Also competing were Women of Steel from Auckland, CanSurvive from Wellington, the BOP Dragon Flyers, Bay Dragons – also from the Bay of Plenty – and Ōtepoti Dragons from Dunedin.

“These clubs have shown incredible commitment, not just in their intense training schedules, but also in the fundraising efforts that made their participation possible,” Claeys said.

Dragon boating is still considered a minor sport in New Zealand, with about 2500 paddlers, but is growing in popularity among people from every walk of life, attracted by its combination of physical fitness, mental wellbeing and community spirit.

Claeys said it is accessible and enjoyable for people of all ages and fitness levels.

The new season kicks off next month and the Auckland association will be offering free “Give It a Go” days on October 6 and 20.

