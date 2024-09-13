Tauranga's Boobops Dragon Boat team won a silver medal at the world championships in Ravenna, Italy.

New Zealand dragon boat teams are returning from the Club Crew World Championships in Italy with seven gold and three silver medals.

Seven dragon boat clubs, with athletes ranging in age from 13 to over 70 from across New Zealand, travelled to Ravenna to race in categories that included mixed, open, women’s and breast cancer survivor divisions.

Auckland Dragon Boat Association chairwoman Holly Claeys said the medal haul was “magnificent”.

“They have shown the world what New Zealand dragon boaters can do, bringing home an incredible medal count.”

Waikato’s Wairau 100 Waters Paddling Club won four golds and three silvers, Boobops from the Bay of Plenty came home with a silver and CanSurvive won three golds. Also competing were Women of Steel from Auckland, CanSurvive from Wellington, the BOP Dragon Flyers, Bay Dragons – also from the Bay of Plenty – and Ōtepoti Dragons from Dunedin.