Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

New York Times: 1000 interviews to Pick No. 1: Inside the Timberwolves' NBA draft prep

8 minutes to read

Gersson Rosas, the Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations, at the team's practice facility in downtown Minneapolis. Photo / New York Times

NZ Herald
By: Scott Cacciola

Gersson Rosas and his staff had spent five months working remotely by the time the NBA draft lottery was staged August 20 to determine the order of the top picks. As the president of basketball

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.