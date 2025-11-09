Live updates of the netball test between the Silver Ferns and Scotland in Glasgow.

The Silver Ferns have taken the same squad on the Northern Tour that almost produced a memorable comeback in the Constellation Cup series.

The national selection panel confirmed no changes to the squad that drew the series 2-2 with Australia before losing the extra-time period to decide the Constellation Cup.

The Silver Ferns play five tests in Great Britain, two against Scotland before a three-match series against England.

Silver Ferns interim head coach Yvette McCausland-Durie said the tour would be an important step in the team’s development as they look ahead to future international campaigns.

“This group has made significant progress across the past few months and the Northern Tour gives us another opportunity to test that growth against quality opposition,” McCausland-Durie said.

“We’ve seen individuals really step up in recent series – gaining confidence, learning to adapt under pressure and strengthening their connections on court. This tour will allow us to continue that development while refining our style of play.”

McCausland-Durie said she was pleased to see the blend of established players and rising talent continuing to evolve.

“There’s a great sense of momentum in this group. Each athlete has shown real commitment to improving and we’re excited to see how that translates on court against Scotland and England.”

Silver Ferns squad for 2025 Northern Tour

Karin Burger, Maddy Gordon, Catherine Hall, Georgia Heffernan, Kate Heffernan, Kelly Jackson, Parris Mason, Grace Nweke, Kimiora Poi, Mila Reulu-Buchanan, Martina Salmon, Carys Stythe, Elisapeta Toeava, Amelia Walmsley.

Silver Ferns Northern Tour fixtures

November 9 – Scotland v New Zealand, Playsport Arena, Glasgow

November 11 – Scotland v New Zealand, Playsport Arena, Glasgow

November 15 – England v New Zealand, Copper Box Arena, London

November 16 – England v New Zealand, Copper Box Arena, London

November 19 – England v New Zealand, AO Arena, Manchester