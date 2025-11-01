Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Analysis
Home / Sport / Netball / Silver Ferns

Silver Ferns: Maddy Gordon selection creates selection headache – Bridget Tunnicliffe

Analysis by
Bridget Tunnicliffe
RNZ·
4 mins to read
Bridget Tunnicliffe is a Radio New Zealand journalist.

Maddy Gordon's versatility poses a challenge for the Silver Ferns' coaching team, who need to decide her best position. Photo / Getty Images

Maddy Gordon's versatility poses a challenge for the Silver Ferns' coaching team, who need to decide her best position. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

By Bridget Tunnicliffe of RNZ

THE FACTS

  • Maddy Gordon’s versatility poses a dilemma for the Silver Ferns’ coaching team, who need to choose her best position.
  • Gordon excelled in the Constellation Cup, making a significantly impact when playing in the wing attack bib.
  • The Silver Ferns must decide between Gordon at wing attack or centre, with Kate Heffernan as a potential centre.

Maddy Gordon has put the Silver Ferns coaching team in a bit of a quandary –because right now, she’s probably New Zealand’s best player in two positions.

With two pinnacle events on the horizon, they will have to decide

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save