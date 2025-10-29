Live updates of the final Constellation Cup clash between the Silver Ferns and Australia.

Game three report

Just hours after Dame Noeline Taurua’s reinstatement as head coach, the Silver Ferns have produced a stunning 61-52 upset win over Australia in Hamilton.

The result keeps New Zealand’s Constellation Cup title defence alive. A win in game four in Christchurch on Wednesday will tie the series, forcing an extra time period.

Skipper Karin Burger snatched three intercepts, goal shoot Grace Nweke dominated opposite Courtney Bruce in the circle - shooting 44 from 46 - and the Ferns’ attack through the midcourt was sharp.

Almost every Kiwi player had their best performance of the series, providing welcome relief after heavy losses in Australia.

“It just feels so nice,” Burger told Sky Sport post-match. “We play best when we’re playing for and with each other.

“You could see that in the defensive unit especially. We went back to what we know we do really well - working in a unit and staying nice and tight. It paid off for us.

“We looked really hard this week [at] what it looks like when they do have runs on us, and what our go-tos are.

“Having a crowd backing us this time made a massive difference. But we knew it had to come from inside.

“That’s what I put out, I need to do my own work, give it my best shot and give the energy to those around me. It paid off for all of us, we fed off each others’ energy.”

The Ferns opened the first quarter hissing on defence, with the Diamonds taking almost a minute to find goal shoot Sophie Garbin from the centre pass.

However, basic catch and pass timing errors persisted, with New Zealand goal shoot Grace Nweke struggling for clean ball early.

Goal attack Georgia Heffernan picked up where she left off after a starring cameo in game two, providing a mostly reliable connection between centre Maddy Gordon and Nweke.

The Ferns’ attack improved from their early jitters. Wing defence Kate Heffernan and goal keep Kelly Jackson effected brilliantly timed deflections. The Ferns capitalised to reel in an early deficit and finish the quarter up 13-12.

New Zealand continued their hot streak in the second quarter, winning two early turnovers and scorching out to a six-goal lead before the Aussies could even find their attacking circle.

The Diamonds looked rattled for the first time this series. One pass sailed out of bounds, and they were uncharacteristically penalised several times for stepping.

Australia picked off a couple of errant Kiwi passes and narrowed the margin to two goals. Amelia Walmsley came into goal attack for Heffernan and was penalised for a held ball, but made up for it moments later through some strong interchange play with Gordon.

Aussie substitute goal attack Sophie Dwyer slotted a buzzer-beating goal to keep the Diamonds just one goal behind, 29-28 at halftime.

The third quarter was New Zealand’s best of the series. Burger picked off three stunning intercepts, and Nweke continued to dominate under the hoop.

With Kimiora Poi at centre and Gordon shifting to wing attack, the Ferns’ offence looked a little more organised.

Kate Heffernan continued her strong form from game two, looping in a couple of eye-catching lobs to Nweke, who looked comfortable besting Diamonds goal keep Courtney Bruce in a one-on-one.

The Ferns obliterated the Diamonds 20-11, for a 49-39 lead heading into the final stanza.

Substitute goal keep Catherine Hall had another eye-catching cameo, picking off an intercept and a couple of deflections.

Walmsley had a stint in goal shoot alongside Martina Salmon to finish, and looked comfortable.

With all the substitutions, the Diamonds edged the final quarter 13-12.

New Zealand 61 (Nweke 44, Walmsley 10, Heffernan 6, Salmon 1)

Australia 52 (Garbin 22, Austin 19, Dwyer 6, Koenen 5)