Karin Burger of New Zealand and Liz Watson of Australia during the Netball Quad Series final. Photo / Getty

Dame Noeline Taurua has identified several key areas for improvement for the Silver Ferns following their loss to Australia in the Quad Series final.

After getting a taste of what it will take to go back-to-back for the first time at the Netball World Cup – at the same International Convention Centre venue in Cape Town – the Silver Ferns are heading home knowing they have plenty of work to do.

Australia, who are proving once again to be the team to beat at July’s tournament, were too good in the end as the Ferns fell to a 56-50 defeat in Thursday’s Quad Series final.

Taurua took some positives from the defeat, but admitted the Ferns have a way to go if they are to make history by defending their World Cup crown in July.

“A great first half, very disciplined and really controlled,” Taurua said after the game. “We had some really good movement in our attacking end and then obviously turned over some ball and were able to take it through – that’s a good tick.

“Last time we played Australia I think there was a seven-goal difference and now we’ve taken it back down to six. There’s still a bit of work to do.”

Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Photosport

The Ferns rushed out to a 19-15 advantage after the first quarter and managed to hang on to a one-goal lead at halftime, but started to lose their composure and accuracy in the second half under Australia’s suffocating defence.

Taurua said there are plenty of “lessons to be learned” for the Ferns, both on attack and defence.

“There are shifts that’s been made but there’s also been stuff that we still need to nail down. Once again it’s turnover to score and just a bit more movement. It’s become really stagnant at times. But that’s what it’s all about and the best team won.

“In attack we got a wee bit stagnant again and there was a bit of distance between whether we were taking the ball through or if it’s our first or second phase on the centre pass.

“I think we were quite reactive [on defence]. [Against England] we were attacking the ball, had quite good movement, working off each other. I don’t feel that we had that same presence there on defence, our defensive unit.

“These are the things that we need to fix prior to going into the Netball World Cup. The ability to go back-to-back is something that has eluded us. Australia are masters at what they do and definitely there’s a lot we can learn from them.”

Taurua also said her side lacked a bit of smarts to see out the game, something that will be crucial in the high intensity arena of a World Cup.

“We were exposed in certain areas and Australia are masters of doing that. And our ability to be able to go back-to-back [could come down to] a bit of gamesmanship and a bit of smarts around what we need to do. Sometimes we got ourselves isolated.

“These are the things that we talk about and it’s [important to] get out there and experience it; that’s what it’s all about. This Quad Series has been really good for us in that respect.”