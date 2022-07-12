Expect the Silver Ferns to be tested during the Cadbury Netball Series. Photo / Photosport

There's set to be plenty of flair and fire on display at the Cadbury Netball Series starting tonight at Auckland's Pulman Arena as the Silver Ferns, New Zealand A, Aotearoa Men and a mixed invitational team go head to head over four days.

Not only will it aid in the Ferns' preparation for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, but it also gives omitted players an opportunity to show what they've got ahead of next year's Netball World Cup in South Africa.

One thing netball fans should not expect is a Silver Ferns walkover.

Some members of the New Zealand A side have worn the black dress before and could have easily made it into the team for Birmingham with former captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Tiana Metuarau in the shooting end, Claire Kersten and Sam Winders in the midcourt and Elle Temu in defence all primed to force an upset result.

The Aotearoa Men and mixed invitational team are also capable of toppling the Ferns. What male netballers bring is height, agility and speed; and their unorthodox game style is hard to combat.

There's also a good dose of Australian flavour in the mixed side. Midcourt dynamos Kelsey Browne and Laura Scherian have travelled to New Zealand to play after being coached to Suncorp Super Netball glory at the Sunshine Coast Lightning by Dame Noeline Taurua. The pair have represented Australia but remain unwanted by Diamonds coach Stacey Marinkovich.

Also in the mixed side is former Silver Ferns defender Leana de Bruin and Central Pulse midcourter Maddy Gordon who, having missed out on Birmingham selection, possesses plenty of fire in her belly to shine against the Ferns.

Although the Ferns team remains unpredictable, a few things are certain knowing Dame Noeline Taurua's style.

They will want to be patient, get the ball to the circle edge, shooters will be encouraged to turn and shoot from anywhere and zone defence will be utilised. However, a major challenge the Ferns this series will be implementing those strategies in the absence of Taurua, who is currently isolating with Covid-19.

The side is hoping Taurua will re-join the group in the latter stages of the tournament following her isolation period and pending negative Covid tests.

The Aotearoa Men and mixed invitational sides open the tournament at 6pm on Wednesday, followed by the Silver Ferns and New Zealand A at 8pm.