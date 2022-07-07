New Steel signing Sam Winders says missing out on the Silver Ferns wasn't the be all and end all. Photo / Photosport

After nine seasons and 123 games for the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic, midcourter Sam Winders is shifting south, joining the Southern Steel for the 2023 ANZ Premiership season.

Although the move came as a surprise to many, Winders explained it's been in the pipeline.

"I'd had some discussions previously with the Steel but nothing serious, just around potential opportunities. Not that I ever saw myself leaving the Magic. It's a massive decision to make and I was cautious in my approach," Winders said.

But it all became real when Winders received a phone call from the southern franchise.

"When I got a call asking if I was interested it slammed the brakes on what I thought I'd be doing next year."

But a fresh start was not the only reason for Winders' move. She says the main drawcard was the lifestyle change, enabling her and her husband to spend more time together.

"Having been married for two and a half years but not being able to live at home fulltime with my husband, just because of the nature of our work, has been really challenging. The opportunity to move to Steel means that both of us can live at home and go to work during the day, then come home at night."

Sam Winders leaves the Magic after nine seasons. Photo / Photosport

Coming a close second was the opportunity to play in a different environment.

"It's going to challenge me and make me better. In how many years I've got left in the game I want to make sure I've given it my best in all areas."

As excited as Winders is to move, there is a tinge of sadness. Born and bred in Rotorua, Winders grew up supporting the Magic, starting out as their ball girl as a youngster.

"I was, from memory, the best ball girl that's ever been. I was so into it and serious about my role. To get the opportunity a couple of years later to actually be part of the team was unbelievable.

"I remember pinching myself about playing in a team with Casey Kopua and Leana de Bruin who were my netball heroes growing up."

The past three seasons at the Magic have been tough. Winders has held the captaincy, while taking the wooden spoon twice and finishing fifth this season. She's mastered the art of post-match defeat speeches.

But Winders wouldn't change it for the world.

"Week in and week out you're doing the exact same thing as the other teams. You're turning up to training, you're giving it your best on the court and for whatever reason it doesn't come together in the scoreline, and that's frustrating.

"We don't play the game at this level for fun, it's a high performance environment. We're out there to win. But these last few years I have grown more and learnt so much more than I probably would have if we were on the other end of the scale."

Sam Winders is looking forward to life down south. Photo / Photosport

Winders says being on the losing end for three years in a row has changed her perspective on success.

"I'm an extremely competitive person and I probably wouldn't be where I am today if I wasn't. But losing and being at the bottom of the table has made me consider how much emphasis I put on that end result.

"In saying that, I'm not going down south to have some fun and carry on that losing streak. I'm looking forward to playing with a team that has a history of fighting it out to the end and gutsing it out."

Her recently-learned knitting skills will also come in handy for the chilly Invercargill weather.

"I think the universe was telling me something was about to happen. I can knit myself a scarf and a beanie."

Winders has also been one of the players omitted from the Silver Ferns squad for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Although she's disappointed, the move down south came at the perfect time. Winders, who has 47 test caps, says missing out on Dame Noeline Taurua's side wasn't the be all and end all.

"I had something else to look forward to, and I'm grateful for that."

Winders is in action next week playing for the New Zealand A team, in a four-team series against the Silver Ferns, Aotearoa Men and a mixed team at Auckland's Pulman Arena.