Sport

Netball: Noeline Taurua hints at changes as subs star in Silver Ferns win

3 minutes to read

Kelly Jury. Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald

Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua says the energy and synergy shown by substitute players played a huge part in the side's second-test victory over England and their efforts could be further rewarded.

