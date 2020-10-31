Netball: Noeline Taurua hints at changes as subs star in Silver Ferns win

Kelly Jury. Photo / Photosport

Silver Ferns head coach Dame Noeline Taurua says the energy and synergy shown by substitute players played a huge part in the side's second-test victory over England and their efforts could be further rewarded.

New Zealand clinched the Taini Jamison Trophy with a 54-47 defeat of England at Hamilton's Claudelands Arena, a match which saw the tourists compete strongly for large periods.

However, a decisive swing in the third quarter left England struggling to stay in touch with the reigning world champions.

Taurua highlighted the combination of Kelly Jury and Sulu Fitzpatrick as crucial to that period.

"Kelly's height and reach provided something just a wee bit different and it was quite good to see that actual combination as well, I thought they worked really well and pinned their shooters," Taurua said.

Taurua also praised the efforts of her midcourt substitutes and hinted that changes could be made to the starting side for the third test on Sunday night.

"When Whitney [Souness] came on and also Claire [Kersten], that changed it, we had a bit more speed. So it's about finding the right chemistry out there on court.

"We'll go back and have a look but it's a great time now to see people out there on court, but [we're] also mindful we don't want to lose that game either. We've got to be still quite strategic around that and make sure have a clear spine, but it would be great to get a bit more injection of energy there and see what different styles of game we can play."

While Taurua praised her substitutes as difference-makers, stand-in England head coach Kat Ratnapala said the short lead-up for her squad and resulting lack of conditioning played a role in dictating her removal of her best players during that time.

"At the moment we are second game in from a seven-month break, so I think there were some fitness elements in there and just the mental challenge to be able to be sustainable throughout that game, that's why the changes were made."

Overall, Taurua was happy with the side's performance and how the players held strong in seeing off a stern England opposition.

"A real tough test match... I don't think it brought back good memories but that's what this is about.

"There were moments where we grinded it away, it may not have looked pretty... but we were still able to get the ball through the hoop and our shooting percentages were very high. Overall, our stats were pretty good.

"We didn't turn over a lot of ball through bad skills and I think that was highlighted in the first test. So [it's] pleasing in that respect. Still a bit to go in regards to our attacking end, especially when we get stagnant, so we're going to have another look at that."

Meanwhile, speaking after the game, the side's captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio was less optimistic in her assessment of the performance.

"We really wanted to improve, England learned a lot as well but there's still a lot of things we wanted to show in the game tonight that we just didn't complete.

"Happy that we got the series but definitely not happy with what we put out on court."