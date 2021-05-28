Netball: Anna Harrison rules out shock return to Silver Ferns

Warriors lock Jazz Tevaga joins us in the studio ahead of the Warriors game against the Cowboys this Saturday. Video / NZ Herald

Retired Silver Ferns star Anna Harrison has formally responded to speculation that coach Noeline Taurua is attempting to lure her back to international netball.

Harrison, who retired in 2018, is in the midst of a shock comeback with the Northern Stars this ANZ Premiership season under coach Kiri Wills and her success has reportedly caught the eye of the Silver Ferns coach.

However, Harrison all but ruled out a return to the top level of the sport on Friday, saying she was not available for selection.

"I never planned on coming back to the Ferns," she said.

"When you come out of retirement, one of the many worries is being able to perform to the level I hold myself to and I would be lying if I said I wasn't absolutely chuffed that Noels [Noeline Taurua] has said that I'm playing at a level that could be considered for the Ferns."

However, Harrison said her decision only came after a tough internal battle between the temptation to play under Taurua and test herself at the highest level once again, and the reality of being a 38-year-old with three kids.

"I think it's a great opportunity to explain that I spent the last 20-plus years driving myself to be the best I can be in that black dress, so when someone gives you a sniff of it again, the ears prick up of the part of me that's been doing that.

"There's a lot of voices going on in my head but, in saying that, there's a more rational one that is more in touch with reality and it is telling me that I will not be available for the Silver Ferns."

Anna Harrison in action for the Silver Ferns in 2012. Photo / Photosport

Harrison went on to clarify that this was how she felt right now, at this point of the netball season, and that her opinion could easily change.

"I am saying I'm not available but, you know, I have been known to change my mind in the past; but right now I'm comfortable with the decision that I'm not available.

"I'm just surviving this season and even the thought of going back into the intensity of high performance is exhausting."

Stars coach Kiri Wills told the Herald on Thursday that she could see the logic in Taurua's interest in Harrison, given the current defensive options available for the Silver Ferns.

"The reality is there's a time and a place for everything and I think that if you look at the number of Ferns, Casey [Kopua] herself has retired, you've had Katrina Grant, Phoenix Karaka all on maternity leave. The defensive stock at the moment is really low so there is a time and a place and people make decisions that are best for them and I think we've got to trust Noeline to make the decision that's best for the national team."

For now though, netball fans' dreams of a shock return to the black dress for Harrison have to be put on ice.