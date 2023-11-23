Daryl Mitchell walks back dejected, but appreciated by India's Shreyas Iyer. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

A tumultuous year of New Zealand sports has tested the resilience and loyalty of the nation’s sports enthusiasts. From heartbreaks in cricket and rugby to uncertainties in netball, Kiwi fans have weathered a storm of challenges. Yet, amid the tempest, there is a shining light that pierces through the gloom – rugby league, the unexpected saviour of New Zealand’s sporting pride.

Black Caps crash

India’s near-flawless performance in the Cricket World Cup semifinal against the Black Caps showcased their dominance and strategic brilliance. The dynamic duo of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami paved the way for a commanding 70-run triumph.

India’s dominance was evident throughout the match, from Kohli’s record-breaking century to Shami’s exceptional bowling performance (7-57). The hosts capitalised on favourable conditions, a strategic toss win, and a dream innings that propelled them to a monumental total of 397-4.

Despite Daryl Mitchell’s heroic ton (134 off 118) and a formidable partnership with Kane Williamson, the Black Caps faced an uphill battle. The pursuit of India’s highest World Cup total ever proved challenging, especially against Shami’s relentless bowling. The Black Caps’ lower-order collapse, following Mitchell’s dismissal, exposed vulnerabilities in their batting line-up. The absence of sustained partnerships and the relentless pressure from India’s bowlers contributed to their downfall, culminating in a total of 327.

As the Black Caps reflect on a near-miss in the World Cup semifinal, attention turns to the future. There is a strong likelihood of significant changes, with 13 players in the original squad aged north of 30. The focus shifts to building a revamped team for the upcoming challenges and maintaining the legacy of New Zealand’s cricketing prowess.

Cracks in the rugby fortress

Rugby, often considered New Zealand’s sporting religion, faced its own set of challenges.

From a rocky road over the past year, the All Blacks defied expectation and steamrolled their way into the Rugby World Cup final in Paris, eventually losing to South Africa 12-11 in controversial circumstances. Their magnificent quarter-final victory over Ireland was one of the great All Blacks’ performances.

A lot of weight bears on new coach Scott Robertson. He is expected to achieve a higher win ratio than his predecessor (Ian Foster’s 70 per cent), but Robertson faces a unique and demanding situation as the All Blacks’ head coach, with the need to balance financial objectives, meet public expectations and navigate a challenging schedule against top-ranked teams across the globe. The success of the private-equity deal, commercial ventures and on-field performance will play crucial roles in shaping Robertson’s tenure.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is under financial pressure, with a $200 million private equity deal with Silver Lake seen as crucial to saving grassroots rugby. The success of this deal is linked to Robertson’s ability to lead the All Blacks to both play frequently and win consistently, creating a potential conflict between financial objectives and on-field performance. Robertson is highly regarded, and his appointment is accompanied by public adoration and excitement about the national team’s future. The NZR leadership, including chief executive Mark Robinson, has staked their reputations on Robertson’s success in making the next four years highly successful for the All Blacks.

This will need to be achieved without the likes of All Blacks greats Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick and Aaron Smith.

Sam Cane walks by the Rugby World Cup after losing the final to South Africa. Photo / Getty Images

England’s revenge

In the first meeting between the Black Ferns and England since the Black Ferns triumphed in the World Cup final last year, England sought revenge and secured a 33-12 win at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland early this month.

Both teams had the chance to win the inaugural WXV 1 tournament, with the best team from the Pacific Four (Black Ferns) facing the best team from the Six Nations (England). England claimed the tournament victory, while the Black Ferns finished fourth behind Canada and Australia.

England demonstrated physicality, consistency and patience in their game against the Black Ferns. They controlled possession, put the Black Ferns under immense pressure and built phases effectively.

Netball’s dance with uncertainty

The Silver Ferns’ journey in 2023 has been a rollercoaster, from the disappointment of a fourth-place finish at the Netball World Cup to a redemptive series tie against arch-rivals Australia.

They did, however, retain the Taini Jamison Trophy against England in September, winning the series 2-1. England, which brought a largely inexperienced side to New Zealand, shocked the Silver Ferns in the opening test with a one-goal victory. New Zealand levelled the series at 1-1 by comfortably winning the second test 57-36 before claiming the series decider 59-52.

The Silver Ferns showcased resilience and determination in overcoming the world number-one Diamonds, securing two victories but falling short of claiming the Constellation Cup. The return of goal shoot Grace Nweke played a pivotal role, instilling confidence in the team’s feeders.

Dame Noeline Taurua’s uncertain coaching future has added an air of suspense to New Zealand netball. Taurua’s contract with Netball New Zealand was initially set to end in November, but a short-term extension was agreed upon, allowing her more time to consider her long-term plans. The decision-making period extends beyond the January Quad Series in England. Possible contenders for the coaching role, should Taurua decide to step down, include Ferns assistant Debbie Fuller, former Central Pulse coach Yvette McCausland-Durie, Kiri Wills, Marianne Delaney-Hoshek and Reinga Bloxham.

The Silver Ferns’ 2023 journey concludes with a blend of accomplishments and challenges. The team’s ability to overcome setbacks, coupled with Taurua’s commitment to improvement, bodes well for the future. As they set their sights on becoming world champions, the Silver Ferns are undoubtedly on the right track, inching closer to the benchmark set by the formidable Australian Diamonds.

Football Ferns knocked out

After shocking the world and captivating the nation by defeating Norway 1-0 in the opening match of the Fifa Women’s World Cup at Eden Park, the team ultimately failed to make it out of the pool stages. They bowed out of the tournament about two weeks later in the most devastating way, held to a 0-0 draw by Switzerland in Dunedin.

But between the shocking Eden Park win and the draw in Dunedin, the team ignited interest in women’s football like never before, but ultimately, the inability to progress through to the knockout stages – for all the elation of the Norway result – will be judged a failure, in the most painful way.

The beacon of hope

League emerged as the shining beacon of hope for New Zealand sports fans. The Kiwis’ astonishing 30-0 victory over the Kangaroos was a seismic moment, not just in the context of transtasman rivalry but for a nation in search of sporting redemption.

Kiwis coach Michael Maguire had been promising a special performance from his team over the last couple of years, and in Hamilton early this month, they delivered and claimed the Pacific Championship. Maguire’s promise of a special performance was not just fulfilled – it was exceeded, leaving fans elated and players celebrating in Waikato Stadium as if a weight had been lifted.

While the win may not erase the pain of last year’s narrow World Cup semifinal defeat to Australia, it was considered a big statement for the future of New Zealand rugby league. It was the Kiwis’ biggest victory margin over the Kangaroos in 139 transtasman tests dating back to 1908. It also marked only their third win since 2015. Additionally, it was Australia’s heaviest test loss across more than 400 internationals.

Isaah Yeo and Harry Grant watch on during the Pacific Championships Cup final played between New Zealand and Australia at FMG Stadium in the Waikato. Photo / Photosport

Conclusion

In the face of challenges, Kiwi sports fans have showcased an unyielding spirit, supporting their teams through thick and thin. The emotional rollercoaster of victories and defeats has been the essence of this year, testing the loyalty and dedication that define the Kiwi sporting identity.

And so, in a year that tested the mettle of Kiwi sports, rugby league stands tall as the silver fern in the storm – a symbol of resilience, determination, and the unwavering belief that no matter the challenges, New Zealand sports will rise again.

Luke Kirkness is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He previously covered consumer affairs for the Herald and was an assistant news director in the Bay of Plenty. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019.