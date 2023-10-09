Who said Kiwis couldn’t fly?

On Sunday, Shane van Gisbergen secured his second-straight Bathurst 1000 victory, joining the elite ranks of those who have etched their names in motorsport history in this part of the world. Well, as if he hadn’t achieved that already, especially after a Nascar win on debut in July.

New Zealand, a nation renowned for its natural beauty and adventurous spirit, has also left an indelible mark in the world of motorsport. From the pioneering days of Bruce McLaren to the recent triumphs of van Gisbergen, the Kiwi motorsport heritage stands as a testament to the country’s love for speed and excellence.

McLaren, a name synonymous with Formula 1 success, with sheer grit, determination and Kiwi ingenuity, Bruce McLaren shaped his dreams into the juggernaut that is McLaren Racing. Fast-forward to the present era, and the legacy lives on through a new generation of Kiwi racers. Van Gisbergen, Liam Lawson, Scott McLaughlin, and the old head Scott Dixon represent the contemporary face of New Zealand’s motorsport prowess.

Lawson’s rapid rise in Formula 1 has caught the attention of fans and experts alike. In just his third race of deputising for injured AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo, the 21-year-old earned his first two points with a ninth-placed finish at the Singapore Grand Prix. Lawson’s talent and performances reflect the rich lineage of Kiwi drivers – the likes of McLaren, Denny Hulme, and Chris Amon – who made their mark on the most famous global racing scene.

Elsewhere, Scott McLaughlin is making strides in IndyCar. A three-time Supercars champion and 2019 Bathurst winner, his breakthrough season was last year, claiming three victories after being named the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year. He’s had one win this season and is ranked third overall in the standings.

And then there’s van Gisbergen who on Sunday became the first driver in 15 years to clinch consecutive victories at Mount Panorama. His co-driver was fellow Kiwi Richie Stanaway. The last, and only other Kiwi pairing to win the race was Greg Murphy and Steven Richards in 1999. Van Gisbergen, who will be leaving Supercars at the end of the season for an opportunity to drive in Nascar, said it was the perfect way to say goodbye.

The emergence of these new motorsport stars, alongside the enduring presence of seasoned veterans like Dixon, highlights the lasting impact and influence of Kiwi talent in the racing world.

There’s clearly something in the oil – a blend of dreams, dedication, and determination that has seeped into the very essence of New Zealand motorsport. Whatever it is, it’s a recipe that’s producing champions, from one generation to the next.

Luke Kirkness is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He previously covered consumer affairs for the Herald and was an assistant news director in the Bay of Plenty. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019.