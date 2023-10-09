Voyager 2023 media awards

Motorsport: A legacy of speed and triumph showcased by New Zealand speedsters

Luke Kirkness
By
3 mins to read
Kiwi Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen opens up about racing, rally, family and his secrets to success. Video / NZ Herald

Who said Kiwis couldn’t fly?

On Sunday, Shane van Gisbergen secured his second-straight Bathurst 1000 victory, joining the elite ranks of those who have etched their names in motorsport history in this part

