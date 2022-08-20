Advertisement

Sport

'My Warriors will stand and fight': Andrew Webster prepares for toughest job in New Zealand sport

7 minutes to read
Andrew Webster is returning to take charge of the Warriors full of optimism. Photo / photosport.nz

Michael Burgess
Michael Burgess

Andrew Webster feels like the type of guy who always sees the glass as half full.

Spend time with him and you soon note his positive outlook, someone who seems to be a born optimist.

