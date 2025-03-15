Louis Sharp is racing in Melbourne for the first time against second and third-year Formula Three drivers but he is still targeting a win on debut this weekend.
“It’s a good progression in my career on the pathway to F1, which is where I want to be,” said Sharp, who won the British Formula Four championship last year. “I’m with Rodin Motorsport, the team I’ve been with ever since coming to Europe, and I couldn’t ask for a better place to be.
“We all appreciate it’s early days for me and the car, so it would be unfair to expect me to win. Having said that, I’m definitely going out there to try to win.
“It’s my first weekend [in Formula Three] and I’ll be going out there to do my best, qualify well and have two strong races. That’s the plan for round one and I’d still like to win, though.”
Sharp did some pre-season testing in the Formula Three car at the Barcelona Grand Prix track. During the two days of dry running, he was the fastest of the rookie Formula Three drivers and acquitted himself well on the wet third day of testing. The 17-year-old was sixth-fastest at the end of pre-season testing.