“The new car is a big step up from what I’m used to but I really like it. It’s super rewarding and a lot of fun to drive, with a lot more power [380bhp from a 3.4-litre six-cylinder engine] and a lot more downforce.”

Sharp said it’s hard to know what level everyone is at so early on in the new car, which has an upgraded engine, new chassis, new aero package, bigger tyres and different engine mapping.

“While it’s early days, the pace was strong during testing and I felt comfortable in the car. The team did a good job to deliver a baseline for where the car is going to be. There’s still a lot of [lap] time to find.

“The new car levels the playing field a little but the drivers in their second season in F3 will still have a bit of an advantage, especially as they’ve been to the tracks before.”

Sharp knows he’s going to have all 29 other drivers trying to showcase their talents in front of the Formula One paddock but is determined to earn points in his first race.

“I’ve never been to Melbourne before, and from what I can see it looks pretty tough. It’s a proper street circuit and the walls are very close. It’s going to be tough, especially with the little testing you get done before the season starts.

“It’s going to be difficult to get on top of things early on and [there are] a lot of things to learn in a short time.

“It’s going to be much the same for everyone but the second and third-year drivers might have a bit of an advantage. There’s no reason, though, we can’t do well.”

The Kiwi was the quickest in practice at one stage until he rolled to a stop after turn two, bringing out the red flag and finishing the session 16th fastest.

Sharp was 15th of 30 drivers in qualifying on Friday, 1.345s behind top qualifier Rafael Camara of Brazil.

The Formula Three season’s opening sprint race starts on Saturday at 1.15pm, with the feature race on Sunday at 11am.