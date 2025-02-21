He was snapped up by the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, who signed him to a full-time ride in the AMA 250cc Supercross West category.

Davies has started the season well, twice making the podium and winning a couple of heats.

After four of 10 rounds, he is fourth overall on 72 points behind Americans Haiden Deegan (84), Jordan Smith (85) and series leader Julien Beaumer (87).

Davies is looking forward to getting back into action at Arlington in Texas this weekend.

“I’d like to win a race, and this weekend, hopefully I’ll get it done. I’m feeling good and have been riding really well.

“I’m feeling confident going into the weekend and happy with my bike. Everything’s going well.”

Davies is building a reputation as unflappable, with a riding style that looks almost effortless and somehow slow.

Four-time Formula One champion Alain Prost once said: “When I look fast, I’m not smooth and I am going slowly, and when I look slow, I am smooth and going fast.”

And that also applies to Davies.

“I’m always feeling pretty good on the bike,” Davies said. “When I go up to the line, I’m really composed and don’t really get nervous.

“I’m really focused on what I’m doing and try and keep everything smooth. I’m pretty chilled.

“I’ve been training with Ben Townley [2004 MX2 world champion] and he’s got my technique to the point where it’s very good. I still have stuff to work on now and then.

“There are times when I make a mistake and see when I watch the race on video. Most people can’t see the mistake but I know it in my head.

“So I’ll just go and practise and work on it and my technique, and practise sections I’m not comfortable on.

“The plan this season is to keep getting better and I feel like I haven’t reached my full potential yet.”

Davies’ competitors should take note. He already looks a veteran and rides with a confidence that belies his youth.