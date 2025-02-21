Advertisement
Motorsport: Cole Davies shines in AMA Supercross, eyes Arlington victory

Eric Thompson
By
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Cole Davies is looking forward to getting back into action at Arlington in Texas this weekend.

Cole Davies is getting used to getting noticed in his first full season of AMA Supercross — and the 17-year-old Waitoki rider likes it.

Davies has earned praise from Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto, legends of the sport who won 15 and 10 AMA Supercross and Motocross titles respectively.

“It is definitely very cool because when I was growing up, I watched them win races and championships,” Davies said.

“I looked up to them and it’s cool now to be talking to them and them acknowledging me. It’s not just them, though. It’s some of the other pros congratulating me, especially after my first podium [at Anaheim last month]. It’s just little stuff like that which is really cool.”

This time last year, Davies was contesting a few Supercross Futures races, not too sure what he’d be doing in 2025.

He was snapped up by the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, who signed him to a full-time ride in the AMA 250cc Supercross West category.

Davies has started the season well, twice making the podium and winning a couple of heats.

After four of 10 rounds, he is fourth overall on 72 points behind Americans Haiden Deegan (84), Jordan Smith (85) and series leader Julien Beaumer (87).

“I’d like to win a race, and this weekend, hopefully I’ll get it done. I’m feeling good and have been riding really well.

“I’m feeling confident going into the weekend and happy with my bike. Everything’s going well.”

Davies is building a reputation as unflappable, with a riding style that looks almost effortless and somehow slow.

Four-time Formula One champion Alain Prost once said: “When I look fast, I’m not smooth and I am going slowly, and when I look slow, I am smooth and going fast.”

And that also applies to Davies.

“I’m always feeling pretty good on the bike,” Davies said. “When I go up to the line, I’m really composed and don’t really get nervous.

“I’m really focused on what I’m doing and try and keep everything smooth. I’m pretty chilled.

“I’ve been training with Ben Townley [2004 MX2 world champion] and he’s got my technique to the point where it’s very good. I still have stuff to work on now and then.

“There are times when I make a mistake and see when I watch the race on video. Most people can’t see the mistake but I know it in my head.

“So I’ll just go and practise and work on it and my technique, and practise sections I’m not comfortable on.

“The plan this season is to keep getting better and I feel like I haven’t reached my full potential yet.”

Davies’ competitors should take note. He already looks a veteran and rides with a confidence that belies his youth.

