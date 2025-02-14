Antonio Felix da Costa leads on 37 points from Evans and Oliver Rowland (25), Pascal Wehrlein (21) and Taylor Barnard (15).

“We’ve put in a lot of hard work since Mexico and hopefully we can translate that into some strong results in Jeddah. I have happy memories of racing in Saudi Arabia for Jaguar TCS Racing [at Diriyah], including my first win with the team, so it would be great to continue that.”

The big talking point this weekend is the new rules designed to increase the role of team strategy, which will make for interesting racing.

Drivers will have to decide on the fly when and how to use the new initiatives.

Probably the most impactful will be a mandatory pit stop called a pit boost in a designated race window (when the car battery charge is between 40% and 60%). The stop will be for a battery recharge rather than a change of tyres.

This added challenge allows teams to decide how much charge to load into the car and teams will have to decide if they want a late push at full charge, or to charge early to try and build a gap.

There is only one charger per team and one car per team allowed in the pits at a time, eliminating double stacking. No more than two pit crew can work on the car during the pit boost, plus one pit crew member to stop and release the car.

The category has also redesigned its attack mode system. The new dynamic energy boost system allows drivers to activate a temporary increase in power through strategically placed boost zones around the circuit. Unlike its attack mode predecessor, the dynamic energy boost requires activation before entering a designated sector, meaning drivers must pre-empt defensive or offensive manoeuvres rather than reacting in real time.

The boost’s duration and intensity vary depending on pre-race energy allocation, adding another layer of complexity to race strategy.

The Jeddah E-Prix takes place on the same circuit Formula One has used for several years, albeit a shorter version.

Jeddah is the fastest F1 track, and although the Formula E circuit is half the F1 distance, there are still sections where drivers will spend a long time at full throttle.

The track is narrow with long straights and few twists and turns, so will be a high-speed contest. To add a bit of zip, the races will held at night.

Jaguar TCS Racing won the teams title last season and will be looking for Cassidy and Evans to lift them up from third.