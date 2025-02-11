Tributes after rally driver Mark Tapper dies aged 44

“Mark’s legacy lives on in the stories, memories, and inspiration he leaves behind.”
Former New Zealand rally champion Chris West remembered him as a “real character, competitive and talented steerer” and said he “enjoyed every moment with Mark and co both on/off the stages“.
‘Mad’ Mike Whiddett recalled them getting into mischief as teenagers before becoming successful rally drivers.
“Both of us learnt the talent together of how hard to push vehicles to really find the limit of them.
“Never did we think both of us would make it on the global stage at the highest level, racing and entertaining behind a steering wheel.”
Tapper rose to prominence after he and Jeff Judd were the first Kiwis home at Rally New Zealand in 2005.
He competed in the Asia-Pacific Rally Championship in 2006 before winning the Group N 2WD class in the NZ Rally Championship the next year, earning him a place in the Fiesta Sporting Trophy International Shootout final.
Tapper’s success continued after he won the Pirelli Star Driver award in 2008, the first New Zealand driver to do so.
The win granted him a career-changing program in the Production World Rally Championship and a chance to compete against the world’s top drivers.
Tapper achieved his best WRC finish in 2009, but the year was marred by mechanical failures.