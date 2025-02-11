Tributes after rally driver Mark Tapper dies aged 44

Motorsport trailblazer Emma Gilmour remembered him as “an immense talent and one of the most likeable, one-of-a-kind people in our sport.

“Gone far too soon. He will be so missed.”

MotorSport New Zealand said it was “deeply saddened” by his death.

“A fierce competitor and true character of the sport, Mark made his mark both at home and on the world stage.

“Mark’s legacy lives on in the stories, memories, and inspiration he leaves behind.”

Former New Zealand rally champion Chris West remembered him as a “real character, competitive and talented steerer” and said he “enjoyed every moment with Mark and co both on/off the stages“.

‘Mad’ Mike Whiddett recalled them getting into mischief as teenagers before becoming successful rally drivers.

“Both of us learnt the talent together of how hard to push vehicles to really find the limit of them.

“Never did we think both of us would make it on the global stage at the highest level, racing and entertaining behind a steering wheel.”

Tapper rose to prominence after he and Jeff Judd were the first Kiwis home at Rally New Zealand in 2005.

He competed in the Asia-Pacific Rally Championship in 2006 before winning the Group N 2WD class in the NZ Rally Championship the next year, earning him a place in the Fiesta Sporting Trophy International Shootout final.

Tapper’s success continued after he won the Pirelli Star Driver award in 2008, the first New Zealand driver to do so.

The win granted him a career-changing program in the Production World Rally Championship and a chance to compete against the world’s top drivers.

Tapper achieved his best WRC finish in 2009, but the year was marred by mechanical failures.

His last attempt at Rally New Zealand was the following year.

New Zealand rally driver Mark Tapper has died aged 44. Photo / NZPA / David Rowland

In later years, Tapper was a branch manager at Carter’s Tyre Services, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He was also listed as being a director of several companies, including Tapper Rallysport, Bonanza Holdings and Farm Direct NZ.

Tapper is survived by his two children, two sisters, and his parents.