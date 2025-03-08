“It would have been great to have someone like Shane [van Gisbergen] here, but it’s a great opportunity for a young driver like Louis coming up through the ranks to go up against some of his Formula One idols.”

This will not be the first time the Kiwi pair have teamed up. Paddon won an Ashley Forest Rallysprint with a 12-year-old Sharp as co-driver in 2019.

At 17, Sharp will also become the youngest driver at an ROC event, beating McLaren Formula One driver Lando Norris, who debuted when he was 18.

The field boasts an impressive array of motorsport champions, including four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel, 13-time Grand Prix winner David Coulthard, and world rally champions Sebastien Loeb (a nine-time winner) and Petter Solberg (a two-time winner).

Other notable contestants include 10-time Grand Prix winner Valtteri Bottas, Formula One drivers Heikki Kovalainen and Mick Schumacher, Formula 3 champion Victor Martins, 11-time X Games gold medallist Travis Pastrana, Nascar legend Kurt Busch, Alister McRae, brother of legendary rally driver Colin McRae, and Supercars champions Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown.

“It’s sort of the who’s who of motorsport. They might not all be current [racers] but some of them have had phenomenal careers,” said Paddon.

“It’s cool to be part of that and be among some of these drivers, to be honest. It’s pretty humbling for us Kiwis and we also have the Aussies as well.

“The Europeans coming down are some of the biggest names over the past few years.”

The drivers will potentially have to race in six cars. This year’s line-up has a mix of rally, off-road and circuit cars, including the FC2 Rallycross, KTM X-Bow Comp R, Polaris RZR Pro R, Subaru BRZ tS, Supercar Lite Rallycross and Toyota GR86.

“It’s a bit of a lottery which car you’ll be racing in. The different types of cars keep the competition fair, with everyone having to race an unknown [car].

“It’s set up a bit like a special stage in rallying where you go head-to-head and it’s an elimination process to see who gets to the final.

“In each race, you don’t know what kind of car you’re to get and the person you’re racing against is in the same sort of car as you. It keeps it interesting for the drivers and fans.”

Sharp and Paddon, who are in Group C, face a tough challenge, with Paddon up against Solberg and Dakar champion Toby Price. Sharp faces Vettel and Kostecki, who is replacing Jamie Whincup due to Cyclone Alfred.